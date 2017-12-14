ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The state attorney general’s office and advocacy groups have brokered an agreement with a utility that’s planning to build a massive wind farm near the Texas-New Mexico border to ensure New Mexico businesses and vendors will have a shot at being hired once construction begins.

Xcel Energy and its subsidiary Southwestern Public Service Co. are seeking regulatory approval to build two new wind farms — one on the New Mexico side of the border in Roosevelt County and the other in Hale County, Texas.

The Sagamore Wind Project would be the largest wind farm in New Mexico, providing more than 520 megawatts of power once it comes online in 2020.

Under the agreement unveiled Thursday, 30 percent of plant costs would ideally involve subcontractors, vendors and labor from New Mexico.