WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators are holding a public hearing in Williston on Thursday on a natural gas pipeline project.

ONEOK Rockies Midstream wants to convert an existing natural gas gathering pipeline and a portion of another gathering pipeline into a natural gas liquids transmission line. The cost of the Cherry Creek Pipeline Conversion project is estimated at $1.8 million.

A Public Service Commission hearing scheduled in March was canceled due to a storm. The hearing is now set for 9 a.m. Thursday at the Williston Research Extension Center.