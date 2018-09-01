ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The American affiliate of a major British bookmaker and a fantasy sports titan have begun offering mobile sports betting in New Jersey, joining that state’s rapidly expanding market.

William Hill US, which runs sports books at Atlantic City’s Ocean Resort Casino and the Monmouth Park Racetrack, and FanDuel, which operates the sports book at the Meadowlands Racetrack, began a trial period of their mobile sports betting operations Saturday night.

They had been given authority to run a five-day testing period by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Their entry into the mobile sports betting market brings the number of companies offering such gambling in New Jersey to five.

Previously approved companies include the Borgata casino; fantasy sports company Draft Kings, which partners with Resorts casino; and PlaySugarHouse.com.