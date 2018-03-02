ATLANTA (AP) — Business consultants say companies looking to relocate in Georgia will not soon forget the revenge lawmakers took on Delta after the airline publicly distanced itself from the National Rifle Association.
The uproar began last Saturday when Delta stopped offering fare discounts to NRA members in the wake of the school massacre in Florida. Republican lawmakers then killed a proposed tax break on jet fuel that would have helped the airline.
Jerry Funaro is a Chicago-based vice president for global marketing at TRC Global Mobility, a relocation management company. He thinks it’s fair to say that the situation would not be helpful to the state of Georgia in potentially securing Amazon’s second headquarters site.
Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
