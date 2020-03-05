The stock market has swung wildly in the past week as investors have struggled to get a bead on the economic damage the fast-spreading coronavirus might cause while the number of cases continues to rise and companies step up measures to contain them.

That jarring volatility continued Thursday, with the S&P 500 falling more than 3%. The index has now climbed or fallen more than 3% on six different days in the past two weeks, something that had not happened even once in the prior 12 months.

Shares of airlines plunged and industrial, financial and energy stocks also fell sharply. Worry about long-term growth also pushed the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes to a new low. Because of their relative safety, government bonds are in high demand during bouts of panic over the economy.

After markets closed Thursday, Starbucks warned that its quarterly sales in China, where it has a huge presence, would fall 50% compared to last year, resulting in a $400 million to $430 million hit to its revenue forecast.

News about the coronavirus’s spread has been relentless: A cruise ship being held off the coast of San Francisco has suspected links to two coronavirus cases, one of them fatal. The governor of California declared a state of emergency Wednesday, and 18 states have infected patients.

Around the world, more than 90,000 cases and 3,000 deaths have been reported.

The jump in the number of cases in the United States has crystallized expectations that the crisis will last longer than earlier predictions suggested. And without the kind of full-court-press efforts that China staged to guard against the virus’s spread, some analysts worried that infections could expand widely.

Economists at the Institute of International Finance slashed their outlook for the global economy Thursday, downgrading their 2020 forecast for growth in the United States to 1.3% and that in China to below 4%. The revisions could “conceivably” take global growth to 1%, the weakest since 2009, said the chief economist, Robin Brooks, and down from 2.6% last year.

“The concern is that almost nothing has been done to stop the spread of the virus in the U.S. and Europe,” said Ilya Feygin, managing director at the institutional brokerage firm WallachBeth.

Policymakers have responded by cutting interest rates to prop up economic growth. They are expected to do so again, but the sell-off reflects in part the fact that lower interest rates will not address the immediate impact of the virus if factories are closed, workers are furloughed and consumers stop spending.

“With the daily infection rate escalating, it is doubtful that rate cuts will be particularly effective in limiting the immediate downdrafts on economic activity,” Rob Subbaraman, head of global macro research at Nomura, warned in a research note Thursday — two days after the Federal Reserve announced an emergency interest rate cut.

Also on Thursday, the International Air Transport Association substantially expanded its forecast for the financial damage that could result from travel bans and customers’ reluctance to fly, saying that $63 billion to $113 billion in annual global airline revenue could be wiped out.

United Airlines and American Airlines both fell more than than 13%, while Delta fell about 7%.

As consumers stockpile products like disinfectants and canned goods, some Costco locations have started setting purchase limits on high-demand items.

Richard Galanti, chief financial officer of Costco, said the restrictions were being placed generally on a regional basis as the chain scrambled to keep pace with demand from its members.

“It’s really dependent on supply availability in areas where there’s been a run on those types of items, whether it’s paper goods, water or hand sanitizers, soaps and the like,” Galanti said in an interview Thursday.

When asked whether the rush compared to periods before hurricanes or other events, Galanti said it was “completely different.”

“The last week and a half would be a bit unusual,” he said. “We’re busy trying to get merchandise and continuing to keep things in stock, and that’s been a challenge.”

Skittish consumers searching for details about the coronavirus are being targeted with ads spouting unsupported claims that face masks and other products can protect against the outbreak.

This week, the Advertising Standards Authority, a British regulator, declared several face mask ads to be misleading. One set of ads, served up on news sites like The Scottish Sun and CNN, tried to drum up demand using “alarmist language.” Another ad appeared on Amazon’s British site.

Searching for “coronavirus” on Amazon pulls up more than 1,000 results, including vitamins, safety glasses, gloves and canine testing kits but also generates a prompt at the top of the search page that links to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Facebook, Google and Twitter have said they are trying to block opportunistic ads from their platforms, while offering free ad space to health agencies like the World Health Organization.

Many companies are trying to keep their ads away from content related to the outbreak. YouTube demonetized videos that mention coronavirus.

Last month, technology company Integral Ad Science blocked the “coronavirus” keyword 38.4 million times, making it the second-most blocked term online in February behind “Trump.” Some 90% of companies that work with CHEQ, an ad fraud prevention company, have asked that their ads be kept away from news stories about the virus and the increasing death toll.