TOKYO (AP) — The wife of Nissan’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn will be questioned Thursday by Japanese prosecutors in a Tokyo court.

A person familiar with the situation has told The Associated Press that Carole Ghosn will be questioned voluntarily with Ghosn’s legal team present and she was not a suspect. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Carlos Ghosn was arrested in November and charged with falsifying financial documents and breach of trust while leading the Japanese automaker. He says he is innocent. He was released on bail last month but rearrested last week.