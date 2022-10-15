Q: Since moving to Windows 10 a while ago, I frequently receive an error message when I try to open email attachments or even my own files. The message is: “This operation requires elevation.” How do I acquire this mysterious elevation?

— Scott Norman

A: That error message means that the user account you logged on with doesn’t have “rights” to those files.

There are three ways to solve the problem.

First, it’s possible that your user account may have become corrupted, and you need to create a new one. You can do that by clicking on the Windows icon in the far left corner of the system bar at the bottom of the screen and then clicking on the Settings icon. Next, click on “Accounts.” Find “Other Users” and click on it. Next you’ll see a button to “Add Account.”

Other options: You can either give your current user account ownership of your hard drive, or you can log in as an administrator.

Note: Solid-state drives (SSDs) have two major advantages over the hard drives that used to be standard in computers. They are faster, and because they have no moving parts, they are less vulnerable to mishaps.

But that doesn’t mean they can’t go bad. In fact, according to one data-retrieval company, “unretrievable” errors occur in more than 20% of SSDs within four years. And “bad blocks” — storage units that can’t be used — develop in 30-80% over four years.

Apart from calamities such as fires and floods, SSD performance can be affected by:

Faulty construction or firmware

Power outages or surges

Unexpected or sudden shut down of computer

Viruses

The damage can result in lost data or in slower performance. I learned this firsthand recently when saving large video files to an SSD connected to my computer via USB 3.0. It used to take around five minutes for me to copy a 20-gigabyte video file from an SD card to an SSD. Then, it began to take 10 times that long. After trying a different SSD with the same computer, USB cable and USB port, I determined that the problem was the SSD itself.

The main takeaway? Always back up your data. Solid-state drives are more reliable than hard drives but they aren’t invulnerable.

Q: In your column of Oct. 1, you mentioned reasons to shut computers down. I’d like to add one more reason to do so more often. I turn mine off almost every night to conserve energy. To me, we should be asking about climate effects in nearly everything we do even if they are minuscule. I hope you might consider climate impact with the on/off issue.

— Patricia Novotny

A: I agree. As for the math on the impact of shutting down the computers for the night, it’s a bit beyond me. Yes, shutting down will save at least a little bit of energy even with the new and improved sleep modes computer have. But if that computer wears out sooner from frequent turning off and on, and it needs to be replaced, we’d have to factor in the energy impacts of constructing and shipping new computers as well as costs involved in disposing of the old equipment. Not only am I not up doing that math, I haven’t found any studies that take on that question.