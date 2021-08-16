If you’re having trouble wrapping your mind around the spree of natural catastrophes currently plaguing the world — from deadly July floods in Germany and China to the wildfires still burning in Greece, California and Siberia — you may be interested to know the professional risk calculators are too.

Climate change is exacerbating extreme and freak weather events so rapidly that even the insurance industry is struggling to keep up.

Late last week, reinsurance giant Swiss Re AG released its midyear insurance losses and the figures were the second-highest on record. Insurers had to cover $40 billion in losses caused by natural catastrophes. The previous 10-year average for the first half of the year is $33 billion.

The insurance losses increased despite the fact that total economic losses from the natural disasters they were based on actually decreased to $74 billion, which is down 31% from the year earlier.

Martin Bertogg, head of catastrophic perils at Swiss Re, said that the industry had been challenged by what is known as “secondary perils.” That is, while the insurance industry historically done a good job of modeling relatively rare but potentially devastating events such as earthquakes and hurricanes, it’s battling to keep up with risks posed by snowstorms, hail, tornadoes and wildfire. Those used to cause relatively minor damage but are increasingly morphing into something more costly. And that is a problem for companies, since many Americans have coverage for such events.

Winter Storm Uri, which pounded Texas in February with snow and subfreezing temperatures, is a good example. Uri caused $15 billion in losses, making it the largest loss from a winter event in U.S. history, Swiss Re said.

Advertising

The jury is still out on whether climate change is to blame directly for Uri; the idea that warming makes the polar vortex unstable is inconclusive. But the safest bet when the climate’s changing is that weird things are going to happen a lot more.

“The insurance industry needs to upscale its risk assessment capabilities for these lesser monitored perils to maintain and expand its contribution to financial resilience,” Swiss Re’s Bertogg said in its report on the losses.

Of course, that’s easier said than done, said Erdem Karaca, who oversees catastrophic perils in the Americas for Swiss Re. “Models are less mature for secondary perils,” he said. “A peril like wildfire is also impacted by humans. Ninety percent of ignitions are caused by humans so it is difficult to quantify through models.”

Still, the industry is determined to get better. Over recent years modelers have gotten much more sophisticated at predicting flood risk, Karaca said. In the U.S., more sophisticated flood modeling has caused the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which handles 95% of residential flood insurance, to initiate its first new flood rate model in 50 years. Private insurance companies are also racing to deploying better models for fire prediction out West. For many people, better information will translate into higher premiums.