On a lightly breezy afternoon, Carlos Shihady and Maram Shehada stood together at the Point Reyes Lighthouse, where the rocky land juts a finger out into the Pacific, and watched “Carlos [heart] Maram 12 17 2022” appear in the sky.

It was a grand save-the-wedding-date gesture to share with family and friends via social media, marking a high point in a harrowing journey for the couple, long separated by war and pandemic.

With both finally in America together, it had taken more than a month of planning to get to this moment: a squadron of airplanes, so high they couldn’t be seen, forming words with computer-choreographed puffs of vaporized liquid that could be seen for miles

“The clouds parted in time and I think I was just standing there with her and saying, ‘Oh, my God, look at the writing,’ ” Shihady said. “It was a special moment for us to announce this date because of all that we went through, you know, with COVID, with Syria.”

A full-on craze in the early days of aeronautics, skywriting faded over the decades. The messages didn’t have the staying power of other forms of advertising, blowing away in the wind, and, at best, were preserved on low resolution photographs and video that were rarely shared with anyone except immediate friends and family.

But social media and our insatiable promotional hunger have pushed the throttle on the old-timey art form.

The fleeting images speak of romance, corporate promotions, politics (Donald Trump, for and against, is a favorite subject) and any number of hot-button issues — all shared again and again on social media with the help of smartphones that not only preserve shareable images but can also read hashtags and QR codes floating overhead.

Deep pockets have been launching aerial events for all manner of promo-worthy things: concerts (“Blink-182 IS COMING!” a recent one read), music drops (“TYGA AND DOJA GET FREAKY DEAKY”), products (“CLARITIN CLEAR TODAY”) and movies (“TOP GUN” flanked by pilot’s wings for the sequel). The price tag starts at a few hundred dollars for a plane to pull a banner to a hefty six figures for an elaborately choreographed night drone operation.

The business is so niche that research firms don’t produce market reports on it, but practitioners say they’ve never been busier.

Cristina Jacuzzi, who owns an aerial marketing company called Skywriters LLC, brokers jobs for all kinds of aerial advertising, and she said her active client list has grown to more than 165 from fewer than 50 three years ago, many booking multiple jobs during the year. Jacuzzi began specializing in aerial promotion in 2007 but still gets a charge when one of her jobs goes viral.

“When we fly, there’s always tons of pictures that are taken of what we do,” Jacuzzi said. “People just stop what they are doing when they notice it and watch. Then you read their posts about it. ‘Look what I saw today.’ It’s just super cool.”

The coolness factor has been amped up by technology.

Although the single-plane banner-in-the-sky or simple skywritten image is still popular, Jacuzzi said clients, particularly corporate ones, increasingly are willing to pay for the more expensive computer-assisted multiplane version called skytyping — that’s what Shihady and Shehada chose — or vastly more expensive battalions of light-equipped drones beaming their messages through the darkness.

For Shihady and Shehada’s June announcement, Jacuzzi turned to the Skytypers, a family-owned firm that holds a patent on the eponymous form of aerial promotion, in which bursts of smoke (actually biodegradable atomized mineral oil) create images, like a giant flying wireless printer.

The Skytypers hail back to the old biplane days of skywriting, when founder Andy Stinis in 1932 began flying all over the country promoting a little known beverage company with the simple message “PEPSI” in the heavens.

Stinis called his operation the Skywriting Corp. of America, and that’s mainly what he did until he hit on the idea of several planes flying tightly in a row spitting out short bursts of smoke to quickly fashion more complex images that lasted longer and could be seen from greater distances. Stinis got a patent on an image-generating computer program in 1964, and his descendants have kept up the patentable innovations.

Skytyping is the technological equivalent of moving from handwriting to a wireless dot matrix printer, said Andy’s 48-year-old grandson Stephen Stinis, who took Skytypers over from his father, Greg.

Skytyping takes place 10,000 feet in the air and is visible up to 15 miles away. It’s also quicker than skywriting, just four seconds a character, coming out in a series of puffs. That allows Stinis to complete many more messages in a single day, which is especially valuable during the summer high season.

For an “L,” as an example, only one plane lets out puffs of smoke for the base of the letter, while the other four release one puff of smoke to create the letter’s spine. Each letter is as tall as the Empire State Building.

When not flying, Stinis’ planes sit on the tarmac at the Chino Airport in Chino, California, tied down with the cockpits covered. They are sturdy and reliable single-prop Grumman American AA-5B Tigers, bright blue with an angry, toothy face stretching around the front of the blue planes, almost to the wings.

Stinis is loath to have any outsiders working around his business, not even outside mechanics. In fact, even when Stinis is not in the air, he might still be inverted, working on one of his aircraft.

This extreme hands-on approach allows Stinis to control pricing, he said, and maintain a virtual monopoly on the skytyping method. The company, which also operates squadrons out of Las Vegas and North Carolina and licenses its products to others, sends planes pretty much anywhere in the U.S. for gigs.

His company typically charges $17,500 for a package of 10 messages on a single flight, or about $1,750 per message. For a single skytyping message, if the planes are already going to be flying, the charge is typically about $2,500, he said.

It turns out there are jobs aerial marketers won’t take — or at least not without some serious content moderation in advance.

One would-be client wanted to set a record for the largest human sexual organ in the sky, over Los Angeles.

“There wasn’t a desert remote enough for me to even consider it,” Jacuzzi said.

There was also a memorial tribute to a musical performer that wasn’t going to take off as planned.

“They wanted do his lyrics, which were all F-bombs,” Jacuzzi said. “And it was like, ‘Yikes, we can’t do the effing this and the effing that. We can’t do this.’ So we had to really tone it down and change it.”

A bit of advice is sometimes in order, such as the time an angry wife wanted an aerial expose on her cheating husband flown above his office.

“Talked her out of it,” Jacuzzi said. “I told her to save the money and hire a good attorney.”

Very little content editing is needed for the most expensive form of aerial marketing, the drone show, because the cost limits the promos to corporations unlikely to request overhead shenanigans. It takes at least 13 drones to create a single letter, Jacuzzi said, and hundreds usually are needed per show, bringing the tab as high as $250,000.

For the recent release of the “NBA 2K23” basketball video game, which unleashed a 400-drone display over downtown Los Angeles, Jacuzzi turned to Rick Boss, owner of Sky Elements Drone Shows.

To create the images for the celebrity-studded release party, drones small enough to hold in your hand were laid out in rows on an industrial street that had been blocked off for the occasion, Boss said.

Then, directed by a single person with a laptop computer, they assembled in aerial formations so accurate that they can create QR codes readable by smartphones on the ground, Boss said.

For the “2K23” promotion, the drones created more artistic images, including the jersey of recently retired WNBA Seattle Storm star Sue Bird (No. 10) accompanied by the Seattle Space Needle.

Jacuzzi’s favorite jobs let her hear stories of romance gone right, such as the saga of Shihady and Shehada.

Shidady confessed he spent weeks fretting about the best plans, locations, venues, timing and, of course, the weather. In the end, the stress was worth it.

Seeing it “was a three-minute heart-wrenching rush,” the Lancaster real estate agent said. “It was the most fun thing we have ever done together.”