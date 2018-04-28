The widespread expectation is that banking, money management or some form of investment advice is the inevitable next step for big tech companies like Amazon and Facebook.

Walt Bettinger, CEO at Charles Schwab, has some friendly advice for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: Think twice before getting into the investment business.

“If you’re a FAANG-type company and you decide you want to come into our space in a manner consistent with the way we operate, you will invite the Federal Reserve into every single thing you do,” Bettinger said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “It’s a wide moat and a big decision to make.”

The matter may not be academic. While none of the so-called FAANGs — Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google — has encroached on finance in a serious way, several have entered or experimented with mobile payments and consumer credit. The widespread expectation is banking, money management or some form of investment advice is the inevitable next step.

Analysts have been quizzing Bettinger and his management team: What if? At Schwab’s annual investor meeting in February one of those executives called it “the most interesting topic on everyone’s mind” and said, “Other than bitcoin, this is what people talk about.”

For now, most of the speculation revolves around Amazon. It already has a credit card for consumers, the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa. It also has held talks with banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. about at least two additional types of financial products: a co-branded card for small-business owners and online accounts for millennials.

While bank partnerships may help companies like Amazon expand into finance without the burden of Fed oversight, getting into the investing business may require a more direct approach. Some analysts have speculated that one of the FAANGs might buy E-Trade.

That’s why Bettinger has a second piece of friendly advice:

“In our business the markets don’t just go up; markets go down too,” he said in the Bloomberg TV interview.

“If you have an exceptionally successful business model and you’re one of the FAANGs, do you want to move into a business where 40 percent of the time you’re going to disappoint your clients?”