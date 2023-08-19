The scooters lie at the bottom of the Spokane River, blurry blobs of green and white under the shimmering water.

Sometimes vandals chuck them in, forming clusters beneath the walking bridges in Riverfront Park. They show up here and there downriver, too, perhaps carried by strong currents in spring. A few dead Lime scooters rest in the sediment of Latah Creek, which empties into the Spokane River a mile or so west of downtown.

Experts say people have thrown hundreds of the battery-powered scooters into Spokane’s waters. And they all agree that’s a problem.

“Sooner or later, those batteries will do bad things,” said Tim Sharp, a magnet fisherman who hauls scooters and other debris out of the Spokane River as a hobby. “My biggest thing is I don’t want to see the scooters harm the fish.”

Lime scooters first appeared in Spokane five years ago when the company launched a small pilot program. The city signed a contract with Lime shortly thereafter, and today Spokane is home to about 1,500 scooters from March to November every year.

Spokane has granted Lime a monopoly and doesn’t allow any competitors to operate in the city. The Spokane City Council will reassess Lime’s contract before it expires at the end of November.

Electric scooters aren’t new, but in the past few years Lime, Bird and others have made them common sights.

Lime markets its scooters and bikes as a convenient, cheap and environmentally friendly form of transportation. But the e-scooter boom hasn’t been without downsides. Cities have been caught flatfooted as thousands of electric scooters have appeared, almost overnight, on their streets.

Wherever electric scooters show up, people throw them in rivers, lakes and oceans.

Eugene Mabie, who magnet fishes with Sharp, said staff in Spokane’s parks department have told him many of the Lime vandals heave them into the river while drunk or high.

Lime scooters pose a serious threat to aquatic life, according to Hugh Lefcort, a Gonzaga University biology professor who specializes in ecotoxicology.

Unlike iron, lithium and heavy metals in rechargeable batteries are toxic, Lefcort said. High doses of lithium can impact heart contraction in mammals. The cobalt and nickel in batteries can cause damage, too.

“All heavy metals are toxic to different degrees,” Lefcort said.

Russell Murphy, Lime’s communications director, said the company uses the best available waterproofing technology to encase its batteries.

“Water ingress is not a strong concern,” Murphy said. “I don’t want to say we’re 100% confident that nothing is able to leak out, but we waterproof our batteries to the strongest extent possible.”

Many Lime scooters have sat in the Spokane River for years, however.

Since 2019, the magnet fishing club has pulled out 257 Lime scooters. The fishermen give the scooters back to Lime, and while they don’t do it for the money, Lime has intermittently paid them for the work. Sharp said the company has given the club about $800.

Magnet fishermen generally focus on pulling out metal objects. They cast strong magnets, on the ends of strong ropes, into the water. Then they drag in what they catch. Spokane magnet fishermen have found all sorts of rusty treasure, including bathtubs, iron park benches and bulky pieces of railroad equipment.

Lime scooters are primarily plastic, though, and can only be snagged with grappling hooks. If the fishermen can’t see the scooter, they can’t hook it.

“There must be enormous numbers of Lime scooters in our river that we can’t see, that are buried by sediment or too deep,” said Jule Schultz, the Spokane Riverkeeper’s cleanup director.

Only Lime knows how many scooters lie on the river bottom.

“They have GPS trackers, so they know when they hit the water,” Sharp said.

But Lime won’t say how many scooters are in the river.

“It’s not something we usually share,” Murphy said.

Murphy said Lime continually works to retrieve its scooters, even when they’re broken. He also noted that the newest generation of Lime scooters, launched this year, weigh in at 60 pounds. That makes them significantly heavier than the previous models and far more difficult to heave over a railing.

Magnet fishermen and representatives from the Spokane Riverkeeper mostly said they don’t want to vilify Lime. They say the problem is caused by vandals illegally throwing its property off bridges.

But they all said Lime and government agencies need to do a far better job protecting the river. The scooter pollution issue has been overlooked for years, they said.

“At what point should the industry be mandated to insulate our waterways from the impact — the potential negative impact — of these scooters?” Spokane Riverkeeper Executive Director Jerry White asked. “It shouldn’t be ignored and swept under the rug.”

Bursting into the limelight

Lime has been a financial boon for Spokane City Hall. The company pays the city 75 cents per vehicle for every day a vehicle is out on the streets, plus a $17,000 annual fee. Spokane has received $530,000 from Lime since 2019, including $190,000 last year.

While Lime and its competitors bring cities extra revenue, electric scooters have caused local governments plenty of headaches.

Some city politicians have called scooters a nuisance and safety issue. Multiple cities have prohibited them.

This April, 89% of Parisians voted in favor of an electric scooter ban. France’s national academy of medicine has called them a public health threat because dozens of riders have died and many more have been injured.

White and Schultz, who work for the nonprofit dedicated to cleaning up the Spokane River, said they’ve tried to figure out which government agency is responsible for protecting the river from trash.

“When it comes to responsibility or funding, we couldn’t get to the bottom of it,” Schultz said.

According to Washington law, environmental protection of state rivers is the Department of Natural Resources’ job.

But Joe Smillie, the department’s communications director for aquatic lands, told The Spokesman-Review to talk to local law enforcement when asked for comment on Lime scooters in the Spokane River.

“I asked around and nobody here seems to have heard anything about the problem,” Smillie said in an email. He did not respond to multiple follow-up requests for comment.

Throwing a Lime scooter in the river is illegal, but it’s unclear if the Spokane Police Department has cited anyone for doing it.

Murphy, Lime’s spokesman, said the company works with Spokane’s code enforcement department instead of the police.

When the city in late July learned that The Spokesman-Review was writing about scooters in the river, the code enforcement department alerted Lime. City planner Colin Quinn-Hurst said in an email that Lime, in response, planned to remove several scooters from under the Howard Street walking bridge.

Mabie said Lime last week met with Spokane’s magnet fishermen, who have recently pulled out four more scooters in Riverfront Park — numbers 254 through 257 on the club’s all-time tally.

City spokesman Brian Walker said Lime hopes to work more closely with local magnet fishermen in the future. Sharp said Lime has proposed paying the magnet fishing club an annual lump sum for scooter retrieval.

“They’re putting a Band-Aid on it,” he said.

It’s unclear what legal obligation Lime has to retrieve its property, but the Washington state Department of Ecology is charged by state law to clean up chemical spills in waterways. That means if a car crashed into the Spokane River, Ecology would lead the effort to get it out.

The Department of Ecology said it was unaware that Lime scooters are in the river.

“We haven’t been called on one yet, very surprisingly, and I’ve been at this for several years — since Lime has been in Spokane,” said Sean Thompson, a hazardous materials specialist for the Department of Ecology.

Thompson said if someone told Ecology about a scooter in the river, the agency would try to remove it.

Failed experiment?

Paul Lindholdt, an Eastern Washington University philosophy and English professor who edited and co-wrote “The Spokane River,” said the Lime situation reminds him of the city’s short-lived lilac bike experiment in the late 1990s.

“At that time the city was freely providing bicycles,” Lindholdt wrote in an email. “They were painted purple to match the theme of the Lilac City.”

The 50 bikes didn’t last long.

“The infamous lilac bikes of Spokane were, infamously, thrown into the Spokane River in 1997,” The Spokesman-Review wrote in 2018, shortly before Lime’s local debut. “Fingers crossed the electric Lime bikes and scooters that will appear in Spokane this summer don’t face the same watery fate.”

Schultz said people have been mistreating the Spokane River for more than a century.

“Our river used to be the town dump,” he said.

The Spokane River contains enormous quantities of trash. In 2015, divers spent a week pulling out garbage. They loaded up two barges worth of trash every day.

This year alone, Spokane Riverkeeper has removed 23,000 pounds of trash. Schultz estimated 1,000 pounds of that was Lime scooters.

Sharp said he’s tired of pulling out Lime scooters over and over. It’s different from magnet fishing, where there’s excitement with every cast into the water and a constant possibility of discovery.

“That’s all we’ve been doing is Lime scooters,” Sharp said. “In a way it kind of took the fun out of it last year because we kind of stopped doing all the magnet fishing.”