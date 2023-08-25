You’re likely to hear more about industrial policy from politicians and economists.

It entails government support for specific industries such as semiconductors, export subsidies, and federal research and development funding, along with tariffs. Also, investing in education and advanced industries for a nation whose manufacturing base has been hollowed out.

Proponents say it’s been used by other nations, such as China, Japan and South Korea, to gain economic advantages.

Heather Boushey, a member of President Joe Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, explained it in a speech this past May:

“We are building a new, modern American industrial strategy, one that is tailored to our current economic moment and learns from the successes and failures of the past.

“Our modern American industrial strategy takes a sector-based approach to investing in our national and economic security, where individual companies succeed or fail on their own merits.”

Advertising

It’s a nuanced way of explaining the policy while attempting to fend off opponents.

Critics of industrial policy for the United States point out many potential flaws.

In 1993, Michelle Clark Neeley, then a visiting scholar at the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, argued that industrial policy had less to do with Japan’s ascent than rebuilding from the near-total destruction of World War II. Meanwhile, technological advances had increased manufacturing output in America (albeit with fewer workers).

She wrote: “When a government directs resources toward some industries, however, it effectively takes them away from others. Economic theory and practical experience teach us that individual entrepreneurs and firms are better equipped to make these choices.”

Earlier this year, Michael Strain of the libertarian American Enterprise Institute wrote on the Project Syndicate blog: “In the real world, government planners simply lack the control to make an industrial policy succeed over the long term. Biden can subsidize semiconductor manufacturing with the stroke of a pen, but he cannot wave a magic wand to create workers who are qualified to staff chip-fabrication plants.”

But industrial policy isn’t new to the United States.

In 1790, after the adoption of the Constitution, Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton proposed a National Bank (precursor of the Federal Reserve), selling bonds to ensure U.S. access to European credit markets and providing federal support for the development of American manufacturing.

Advertising

This sounds suspiciously like early industrial policy,

The second American industrial policy was instituted by the new Republican Party, which stood for more than the abolition of slavery.

With two Transcontinental Railroad acts (including building one to Puget Sound), the Homestead Act and land grant college legislation, the young GOP stood for what scholars have termed “the right to rise” for average people. All were signed into law by President Abraham Lincoln in 1862.

This legislation was radical for its time and fortunate in its timing.

It used government land in the West to help finance the Union Pacific-Central Pacific and Northern Pacific railroads. The Homestead Act gave 160 acres to the adult head of a household provided they improved the land with farming and ranching and stayed there for five years. The same was true for the land grant colleges (one became Washington State University), initially funded with government land.

As for timing, the Civil War ensured that the seceded Southern states had no members of Congress to block this early industrial policy.

Lincoln and the Republicans also favored high tariffs to benefit domestic industries and workers, as well as adding money to the federal treasury in wartime. The Republicans passed the General Mining Act in 1872, signed into law by President Ulysses S. Grant. It gave miners extremely favorable terms for excavating on public lands.

Advertising

To be sure, scores of Native Americans didn’t recognize American ownership of their land. Decades of war, disease and broken treaties wiped out the way of life for the tribes and they were moved to reservations.

These policies also brought fraud to railroad shareholders and environmental degradation, including from mining.

Other examples of industrial policy abound in the 20th century. Among them: Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson regulating food and drugs, busting anti-competitive trusts, and creating the Federal Reserve and the federal income tax.

During the Cold War and beyond, the government invested heavily in defense industries. This included the politically connected tank factory building tanks the Army didn’t want and shipyards laying down problem-plagued littoral combat ships that likely wouldn’t survive a fight with a peer navy.

The government also built airports and provided subsidies for domestic airline manufacturers, including Boeing, while privately owned railroads were heavily taxed and regulated.

The Interstate Highway System began under the Eisenhower administration, further siphoning traffic from passenger trains. When the Post Office canceled almost all the lucrative mail shipments from rail in 1968, the world’s most advanced passenger train system was left a husk of itself.

Sponsored

The interstates also plowed through city neighborhoods, many poor ones. Federally backed mortgages subsidized mostly white suburbia.

Talk about picking winners and losers.

To be sure, in the post-World War II era the United States has shied away from the official industrial policy being discussed today.

As the leader of the new international rules-based order, America had both geopolitical and strategic interests in maintaining the postwar status quo. It kept its friends close and helped them prosper. As a result, Japan and South Korea are stunning success stories. NAFTA and other trade agreements lifted developing nations out of poverty, including Mexico.

But this came at a cost to some domestic industries and workers. Then came the China Shock, when the People’s Republic joined the World Trade Organization. Beijing’s industrial policy helped eliminate millions of U.S. manufacturing jobs.

It’s no wonder that many Democrats and Republicans are willing to change course.