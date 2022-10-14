As financial markets and food experts digest the prospect of a merger between Kroger and Safeway-owning Albertsons, at least one expert is warning that any such deal could mean the sale of numerous grocery stores in and around Seattle.

On Friday, Kroger and Albertsons, two of America’s biggest grocery chains, announced plans for a $20 billion merger that, in theory, would let the combined firms compete better against Walmart and Amazon.

But to win federal approval, the two merger partners would have to sell hundreds of locations in areas where they have too much market overlap. So-called divestiture could shake up the grocery landscape in Seattle and across Washington, where Kroger, which owns QFC and Fred Meyer, and Albertsons, collectively have nearly 350 locations.

Unlike on the East Coast and in the Midwest, where Kroger and Albertsons are in largely separate markets, the two retailers overlap in several Western states, especially California and Washington, said Arun Sundaram, a market analyst at CFRA Research who follows the grocery business.

“The area is kind of messy for them … so I think we’ll probably see more of these divestitures” in those states.

Washington has heavy presence of both chains. Albertsons has some 217 Washington locations, or nearly 10% of the national total, making the state second only to California, according to company filings from February.

Kroger has 117 QFC stores and Fred Meyer locations in Washington, or around 4% of its total — behind only California and Colorado among the chain’s operations in Western states, according the company’s 2021 fact book. Combined, Kroger and Albertsons employ more than 710,000 workers and operate 4,996 stores nationwide, according to a statement from the companies.

Divestiture is a common strategy for merger partners that don’t want to run afoul of antitrust laws that prevent any single firm from controlling too large a share of any consumer market.

In 2015, Safeway and Albertsons had to spin off 168 stores to win approval of their own merger from Federal Trade Commission.

In the case of the Kroger-Albertsons tie-up, it’s far from clear how many stores in Washington would need to be sold or what timeline the process would follow.

A Kroger spokesperson had no comment about potential store sales in Washington and referred to a company press release. A Safeway spokesperson had not responded by Friday afternoon.

The companies say they expect the merger will be complete by early 2024, but acknowledge that it will be subject to regulatory approvals.

Nationally, Kroger expects divestiture could involve anywhere from 100 to 375 locations, which would move into a standalone entity dubbed SpinCo and be run by Albertsons.

Sundaram thinks SpinCo could be snapped up by a competitor once the merger process is complete. But he wonders how those divested locations would be treated during the 18-plus months required to close the deal.

“During that time, the SpinCo companies are still operating under under Albertsons — are they getting the same resources [as other locations]?” said Sundaram.

History has not always been kind to merger-related spinoffs.

As part of the Safeway-Albertsons merger, the companies agreed in early 2015 to sell 146 locations to Bellingham-based Haggen, which saw the purchase as key to an ambitious expansion. But in less than a year, Haggen had filed for bankruptcy protection and ended up selling 29 of its “core” stores … to Albertsons.

