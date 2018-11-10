“I’m not going to define the red line.”
Rob Monster, CEO of Sammamish-based domain registrar Epik.com, which helped social-media site Gab to return online after it became an internet outcast when one of its racist users was arrested in the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
“I would call Greek ‘dynamic’, not dead.”
Chief marketer at Chobani, commenting on double-digit sales declines for Greek yogurt as other varieties proliferate.
“Whoever owns the platform owns the power.”
E-commerce analyst Juozas Kaziukenas, on the conventional wisdom that was contradicted by antiquarian booksellers’ successful two-day strike against Amazon unit AbeBooks.
“Do you ask the person who helped get you lost in the woods to help drive you out of the woods?”
Governance expert Charles Elson, on Tesla’s naming of current board member Robyn Denholm to be chairman, overseeing CEO Elon Musk.
