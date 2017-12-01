BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A small Montana company that landed and lost a $300 million contract to restore Puerto Rico’s hurricane-shattered electric grid is suing a subcontractor for allegedly interfering with tens of millions of dollars in payments.

Whitefish Energy Holdings says the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority withheld the money at the request of Indiana-based Arc American Inc.

The northwest Montana company asked U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen in a lawsuit filed this week to force Arc to withdraw the request so it can be paid.

Whitefish’s contract expired Thursday after accusations of overcharging contributed to the resignation of the power company director.

Officials who approved the contract say Whitefish was one of two companies that offered immediate services after Hurricane Maria.

Arc attorney Scott Hagel declined comment.