WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it doesn’t favor an immigration agreement with Congress that would involve extending for three years protections for young immigrants facing deportation in exchange for three years’ of border wall funding.
Deputy press secretary Raj Shah says the administration continues to negotiate an immigration overhaul that would address the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, stop illegal immigration, and modernize the legal immigration system.
Two Republican officials who have been briefed on the talks say the so-called “three-for-three” proposal had been floated in staff-level discussions in recent days.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. The discussions were first reported by The Washington Post, which said the idea was being discussed as part of an upcoming spending bill.
