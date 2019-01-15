WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has named the members of a scaled-back delegation that will represent the Trump administration next week at an annual economic conference in Switzerland.
President Donald Trump had planned to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, but canceled his trip because of the partial government shutdown.
The White House said Tuesday that a smaller delegation led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin) will still attend. Joining Mnuchin will be Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
Dropped from the delegation are the labor, transportation and homeland security secretaries, and the small business administrator.
Most Read Business Stories
- Alaska Air to add thousands of jobs in 2019
- Netflix raising prices for 58M US subscribers as costs rise
- Alaska Airlines flight diversion leads to a 30-hour nightmare for passengers WATCH
- After the bitcoin bust and a local bankruptcy, Douglas County doubles down on blockchain
- 5 reasons you wouldn’t want to be in the shoes of Apple CEO Tim Cook right now
Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner — both senior White House advisers — also are no longer attending the forum.