WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is considering a number of candidates to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs after White House physician Ronny Jackson withdrew his nomination for the post.
White House aides were meeting Wednesday with former Florida Rep. Jeff Miller, a Republican congressman who once led the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee. And White House staffers are meeting Thursday with Ron Nichol, a senior adviser to The Boston Consulting Group. Acting VA Secretary Robert Wilkie is also under consideration.
White House officials say President Donald Trump intends to take some time to find the right person to lead the sprawling federal agency with 360,000 employees serving 9 million veterans.
It’s a marked contrast from how Trump picked Jackson for the post in March, largely without consulting his advisers.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon pauses plans for Seattle office towers while City Council considers business tax
- Bill Gates believed to have bought Chicago mansion
- Amazon plans to add 2,000 workers to Boston office
- Starbucks advisory team for racial-bias training draws scrutiny
- Boeing buys plane-parts supplier KLX in $4.25 billion deal