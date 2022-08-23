Elon Musk might have just gotten a leg up in his effort to back out of buying Twitter.

The billionaire Tesla CEO has spent months alleging that the company he agreed to buy for $44 billion undercounted its fake and spam accounts — and that he shouldn’t have to consummate the deal as a result.

Now, a whistleblower complaint from Twitter’s former security chief alleging the company misled regulators about its privacy and security protections — and its ability to detect and root out fake accounts — might play into Musk’s hands in an upcoming trial that scheduled for Oct. 17 in Delaware.

Musk’s legal team, in fact, has already issued a subpoena for the whistleblower, Peiter Zatko — also known by his hacker handle “Mudge” — who served as Twitter’s head of security until he was fired early this year.

Alex Spiro, a lawyer representing Musk in his efforts to back out of buying Twitter, said the legal team “found his exit and that of other key employees curious in light of what we have been finding.”

Disclosure of the Mudge document changes the dynamic of the Twitter lawsuit from what appeared to be an easy win for Twitter, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in an interview. “For Musk, it’s almost like a kid waking up on Christmas morning and seeing this under the tree,” he said. “It gives the Musk camp a leg to stand on going into the court battle.”

Advertising

The whistleblower complaint boosts Musk’s claims on the spam bot issue, and will bring more focus on it in Washington, Ives said. “For Twitter’s board, it’s their worst nightmare that this came out at such a critical juncture.”

But Ives called the timing of the complaint “extremely interesting” just weeks before the trial in Delaware.

Twitter called the complaint “a false narrative” about the company and its privacy and data security practices “that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lacks important context.”

In an emailed statement, the company said Zatko’s “allegations and opportunistic timing appear designed to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter, its customers and its shareholders.”

—

AP business writer Tom Krisher contributed to this story.