Since Congress approved the $2.3 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in late March, money has started to flow to individuals, small businesses and others.

One of the main lifelines for small businesses was meant to be the Paycheck Protection Program, a $349 billion package administered by the Small Business Administration. But it has been plagued by technical problems, legal questions and a deluge of applications that has already drained the first round of funding.

We want to know what issues you’re seeing with this and other stimulus programs. Share your observations below, and we may be in touch for one of our upcoming stories. If you’re using a mobile device and can’t see the form on this page, click here.