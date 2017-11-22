NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission formally released a draft of its plan to kill net-neutrality rules, which equalized access to the internet and prevented broadband providers from favoring their own apps and services.
Now the question is: What comes next?
The FCC’s move will allow companies like Comcast, AT&T and Verizon to charge internet companies for speedier access to consumers and to block outside services they don’t like. The change also axes a host of consumer protections, including privacy requirements and rules barring price gouging and unfair practices.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says the plan eliminates unnecessary regulation. But many worry that his proposal will stifle smaller rivals to broadband providers and leave ordinary citizens more at the mercy of cable and wireless companies.
