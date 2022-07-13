By
Seattle Times business reporter

Whether you’re buying a gallon of milk or a gallon of gas, almost everything costs more these days.

One of the sole exceptions has been Costco’s idiosyncratic icon, the $1.50 hot dog and soda deal.

While Costco’s prices have climbed — the hot dog’s food court neighbors, the chicken bake and fountain drinks, have gotten pricier — the classic combo is still the same price as when it hit the market in 1985. And no, the price won’t go up anytime soon, as CEO Craig Jelinek told CNBC on Monday. Jelinek once said Costco co-founder and former CEO Jim Sinegal threatened to kill him if he upped the price on the hot dog deal.

We want to hear about your relationship with the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. Do you love it? Loathe it? What would you do if Costco raised the prices?

What you need to know about inflation

10 tips to save money as grocery prices soar

Relief eludes many renters as Fed raises interest rates

‘Everything has gone up’: In Rainier Beach and across Seattle, food banks respond to inflation woes

Cost-of-living crisis to hit women hardest, report says

Here’s what has seen the biggest price increases in Seattle | FYI Guy

Inflation divide: The wealthy splurge, the poorest pull back

Maya Miller: 206-652-6152 or mmiller@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @mayacmiller.

Most Read Business Stories