Whether you’re buying a gallon of milk or a gallon of gas, almost everything costs more these days.

One of the sole exceptions has been Costco’s idiosyncratic icon, the $1.50 hot dog and soda deal.

While Costco’s prices have climbed — the hot dog’s food court neighbors, the chicken bake and fountain drinks, have gotten pricier — the classic combo is still the same price as when it hit the market in 1985. And no, the price won’t go up anytime soon, as CEO Craig Jelinek told CNBC on Monday. Jelinek once said Costco co-founder and former CEO Jim Sinegal threatened to kill him if he upped the price on the hot dog deal.

