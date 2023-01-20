I call him “The Hardest-Working Man in Show Business” — not the late singer James Brown but the UPS driver who delivers in Belltown.

I can count on him for a friendly interaction every time I see him handling sometimes impossible-seeming piles of packages, wearing the company’s signature brown shirt and shorts even in winter. On the coldest days this past December, his concession was a light jacket and watch cap.

The “Hardest-Working Man in Show Business,” who didn’t want to speak about a potential strike, is one of 350,000 UPS workers represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters nationwide. They represent a last bastion of good jobs that offer middle-class pay, pension and health care without requiring a college degree. The average driver earns $95,000 a year.

But the company and the Teamsters are negotiating a new contract, and a strike might come Aug. 1 if the two sides can’t come to an agreement.

In this time of renewed labor activism, this represents an old-style union situation, rather like the threatened national railroad strike in December. Contrast it with organizing in places such as Amazon warehouses and Starbucks stores. UPS has weathered several strikes in its history, most recently in 1997, which was the largest American labor action since the 1970s.

Congress imposed a rail settlement, signed by President Joe Biden, because of the critical nature of the sector to the economy (railroad workers were unhappy it didn’t address their concerns over arbitrary scheduling and sick leave, although some individual rail companies are working to improve these conditions).

Such a forced settlement won’t happen with UPS, despite the company’s size and scope.

In 2021, the company says, it delivered 6.4 billion packages in more than 220 countries and territories. Amazon is the largest single customer of UPS.

This isn’t the only UPS connection to Seattle. The company began here in 1907, thanks to 19-year-old Jim Casey and his friend, Claude Ryan. With a $100 loan from Ryan’s uncle, an office under a Pioneer Square saloon and a telephone, they established the American Messenger Company.

Their timing was opportune, coming six years before the U.S. Postal Department established parcel post and more than a decade before the Railway Express Agency. The latter consolidated several competitors into a mighty conveyor of packages via America’s extensive rail network, using passenger trains, which at the time served cities and towns across the nation.

The small but growing Seattle company merged with McCabe’s Motorcycle Delivery Service in 1913 to become Merchants Parcel Delivery, added Ford Model T trucks and adopted the signature brown color three years later.

Merchants Parcel Delivery expanded to Oakland, California, and adopted its present name. By 1930, it worked in major cities on the East and West coasts.

An interesting side note: When UPS expanded to the Bay Area with its strong union presence, it invited the Teamsters to organize its employees. So the relationship in good times and bad goes back decades.

The success of UPS also brought it into conflict with the Postal Service, leading to three decades of court cases.

Eventually the company moved its headquarters to California and next to New York. Casey, who retired in the 1960s, and his siblings established the Annie E. Casey Foundation in 1948, named after their mother. The foundation continues, focused on the well-being of children and issues its annual Kids Count report. It’s a gold-standard measure on how children are faring.

Now it’s headquartered in Atlanta. The effort to land UPS’ headquarters and 1,000 employees was one of the most important economic-development competitions in the 1990s.

Now the Teamsters are concerned about many issues beyond pay, especially better compensation for part-time employees. Among other issues is bringing more part-timers on board full time.

Also, for many drivers, “the job is far more stressful and demanding than a customer might imagine: they describe being subject to extreme time pressures, constant surveillance, and the risk of injury from handling heavy packages,” according to an article in The New Yorker.

“And, of the Teamsters working at UPS, only about 40% are drivers,” the article continues. “The rest toil inside UPS buildings, mainly as part-time package handlers, for less than half the hourly wage of veteran drivers.” This work is grueling and under constant time pressure.

UPS and the Teamsters have the largest collective bargaining agreement in North America. The stakes are high for both sides.

A strike would cut into the record profits UPS posted in 2022.

And even if the Teamsters prevail and demonstrate the union’s appeal to other companies, a strike would strengthen the company’s increasing number of competitors.

In addition to FedEx and the Postal Service, they now include gig companies such as DoorDash, as well as Amazon, which continues to bulk up its own logistics operations, from airfreight to Prime delivery to a customer’s door.

The “Hardest-Working Man in Show Business” told me he hopes there isn’t a strike. He likes his job and is satisfied with his pay.

But Teamsters locals in New York City are driving this truck. And as summer looms, watch for this conflict to intensify.