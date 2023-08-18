As the Writers Guild of America tries to come to terms with Hollywood studios for a new contract, the union is blasting Walt Disney, Netflix and Amazon as the “new gatekeepers” of media in a new report that accuses the entertainment behemoths of anti-competitive practices.

The Thursday report, issued by the WGA’s West Coast branch, comes after the guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the major studios and streamers, restarted negotiations to end the writers’ strike that has been going on for more than 100 days.

Despite optimism sparked by the renewal of talks, the sides remain far apart on key issues, including the WGA’s demands for minimum staffing requirements on TV writers’ rooms.

The union’s report argues that Disney, Netflix and Amazon have used their growing size and industry clout to undercut writers. The document details how media and tech companies have consolidated power through mergers and acquisitions, and called on government regulators to put a stop to it.

Major acquisitions over the years have included Disney’s purchase of 21st Century Fox in 2019 and Amazon’s acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, which was completed last year. The guild also contends that streamers like Netflix pioneered business models that reduced the pay of writers and were later adopted by other, more traditional companies, including Disney.

The WGA report makes the case that vertical integration, which is when studios make content for their own distribution platforms, has hurt writers and will get only worse if it continues.

“Each [company] is now taking anti-competitive vertical integration to an extreme, turning its streaming service into a walled garden for self-produced content — a model built for and dependent on restricting the availability of independent content from competing producers, underpaying creators, and, above all, making future consolidation the name of the industry game,” the WGA West said.

Disney, Netflix and Amazon declined to comment or didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The WGA has been on strike since May 2, with writers demanding better pay from streaming shows as well as protections from artificial intelligence and other industry shifts. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the union representing actors and other performers, walked off the job in mid-July.

Contract talks resumed only recently, after a long pause in bargaining. Though neither the AMPTP nor the WGA has commented on the progress of the talks or the details of their back-and-forth, the antitrust report is a barb against the studios at a sensitive time. It remains unclear how long it might take for a compromise to come to fruition. Few industry observers expect a quick resolution.