Weyerhaeuser said President and CEO Doyle Simons will be replaced Jan. 1 by the leader of the company’s timberlands business, Devin Stockfish.

Simons, who led Weyerhaeuser through its 2015 acquisition of fellow forest-products giant Plum Creek timber and relocated its headquarters from Federal Way to Seattle, will remain a senior adviser until his retirement on April 1, the company said.

Weyerhaeuser also announced other executive moves: Adrian Blocker, currently head of its wood products business, will succeed Stockfish as senior vice president of timberlands; and Keith O’Rear, leader of the company’s wood products sales and marketing organization, will replace Blocker.

Stockfish has both a law degree and a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering, and worked as an engineer at Boeing and as an attorney at Starbucks, K&L Gates and Univar before joining Weyerhaeuser, the company said.