WENDELL, Mass. (AP) — A freight train carrying acid has derailed in Massachusetts because of stormy weather.
State fire officials say a Pan Am Railways partial freight train derailed early Saturday in Wendell, a rural town of about 800 residents next to the Connecticut River Valley. They say they believe wet weather was the cause.
Four of the six cars overturned. One of the cars was filled with hydrochloric acid, which is corrosive and is used for making batteries and fireworks.
An evaluation of the car reveals no hazardous-material leaks or reactions took place. A hazmat team responded to be certain.
No one was injured in the derailment.
Pan Am Railways calls itself North America’s largest regional railroad system, with routes stretching from New Brunswick, Canada, to New York’s Capital District. It hasn’t returned a message seeking comment on the derailment.