CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Georgia-based packaging company is taking legal steps to collect a $1 million judgment from companies owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports lawyers for WestRock filed legal writs this week in federal court in West Virginia, and are contacting banks where the companies might do business. It’s part of the process of recovering a $1 million consent judgment owed by James C. Justice Companies Inc., Southern Coal Corp. and Kentucky Fuel Corp. All three are owned by Justice’s family.
A “writ of execution” authorizes U.S. marshals to collect “goods and chattels” from the companies. The action stems from lawsuits over a deal for RockTenn, now WestRock, to buy its coal from Southern Coal.
Lawyers for both sides did not respond to requests for comment.
___
Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.