Home sales in the 23 Western Washington counties represented in Northwest Multiple Listing Service data have consistently been ahead of last year’s pace for the past month.

But even more consistent is a different trend ⁠— new listings of homes for sale are running behind last year. Though that gap has narrowed since the depths of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, last week the new listings were still 20% below last year’s level. Potential home-sellers apparently are not as eager as potential buyers.