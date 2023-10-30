NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Western Digital Corp., up $2.32 to $41.29.

The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

Revvity Inc., down $16.05 to $81.82.

The maker of scientific instruments reported disappointing third-quarter earnings and revenue.

ON Semiconductor Corp., down $15.34 to $68.18.

The semiconductor components maker gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Mohawk Industries Inc., up 87 cents to $77.43.

The flooring maker beat Wall Street’s third-quarter financial forecasts.

Healthpeak Properties Inc., down 79 cents to $15.63.

The real estate company, which focuses on medical and life sciences properties, is buying Physicians Realty Trust.

SoFi Technologies Inc., down 8 cents to $6.79.

The financial technology company raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc., up $2.07 to $34.42.

Realty Income is buying the real estate investment trust.

Lumentum Holdings Inc., up $4.20 to $40.27.

The optical networking products maker is buying Cloud Light.