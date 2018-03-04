LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s first Farm Show is set for May at the State Fairgrounds.

State Fair officials say in a news release the three-day event will feature a market lamb and goat show, the West Virginia High School Rodeo state finals, an antique truck and tractor show, vendor showcase and seminars on topics ranging from gardening to beekeeping.

The show will take place May 11 to 13 in Lewisburg on the north end of the fairgrounds surrounding the livestock area. Admission will be $1 at the gate, with free parking.

For more information or a vendor application, visit http://www.statefairofwv.com/event-center or call (304) 645-1090.

The 94th annual State Fair of West Virginia is scheduled for Aug. 9 to 18.