CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a coal miner has been killed at an underground mine in northern West Virginia.
The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training says the incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday at Wolf Run Mining LLC’s Sentinel mine in Barbour County.
According to the office, 52-year-old Leonard W. Griffith of Valley Bend, West Virginia, was working on a continuous mining machine when he was struck by a rib roll, which occurs when a block of coal comes loose from the wall or ceiling.
Inspectors from the state office are investigating.
The mine is owned by St. Louis-based Arch Coal.
According to the company, the mine that produces high-volume metallurgical coal has been temporarily idled.
Griffith, an electrician, worked at Sentinel more than three years.