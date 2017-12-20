CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the state will receive more than $153,000 in a national settlement with a prescription drug manufacturer.

Morrisey says in a news release that every state and the District of Columbia are participating in the $13.5 million settlement with Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The settlement resolves allegations that the company misrepresented the effectiveness of four drugs in treating or managing certain health conditions, including heart attacks, congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The drugs are Micardis, Aggrenox, Atrovent and Combivent.