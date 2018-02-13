CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is celebrating the 2018 maple season with two Maple Days on which sugar shacks and maple operations will open to the public.

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture said in a news release that 16 operations will participate this year, and several retail locations will have maple-themed items.

The dates are Feb. 24 and March 17.

The department says West Virginia maple production increased by 33 percent in 2017. The state has about 164 million sugar maples within its forested areas.

An interactive map of participating locations is available online .