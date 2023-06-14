Unionized West Coast dockworkers and their employers have reached a tentative agreement on a six-year contract, allaying concerns of a broad shutdown.

The Pacific Maritime Association, which represents shipping lines and terminal operators in negotiations with the International Longshoremen and Warehouse Union, said Wednesday evening that the agreement covers workers at all 29 West Coast ports, which would include Seattle and Tacoma.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that recognizes the heroic efforts and personal sacrifices of the ILWU workforce in keeping our ports operating,” PMA President James McKenna and ILWU President Willie Adams said in a joint statement. “We are also pleased to turn our full attention back to the operation of the West Coast Ports.”

Parties declined to release details of the agreement Wednesday evening.

The dispute, simmering since the spring of 2022, grew increasingly contentious in recent weeks.

On Monday, the Pacific Maritime Association blamed dockworkers for causing operations to slow down or, in Seattle, “come to a halt.”

“These actions have either slowed operations or shut them down altogether, impeding the supply chain and leaving ships and the American exports they carry sitting idle at the docks,” the association said at the time.

Advertising

The ILWU, which represents more than 22,000 longshoremen on the West Coast, denied the claims and said port dockworkers were still operating at the 29 ports along the coast, working on a contract that expired in July. The ILWU argued that shipping operators made a record profit of $510 billion during the pandemic that did not trickle down to dockworkers’ paychecks.

Jon Talton Maritime is still big here, but for trade the seas are stormy

The Port of Seattle, the landlord for operators, is not a signatory on the contract between the union and the employers. The terminal operator, SSA Terminals, did not respond to inquiries.

Tacoma and Seattle ports support more than 58,000 jobs in the region and are an important gateway of Washington exports to Asian countries as well as imports by major regional companies.

Both sides credited the intervention of acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su with helping bring about the tentative agreement, which still must be ratified by union members and the companies represented by PMA.

Advertising

Su remained in San Francisco for another round of talks Wednesday in a bid to push contract negotiations toward a resolution. A handshake agreement the two sides made in front of Su on Monday was meant to allow talks to continue without organized labor disruptions.

The cooling-off period appeared to have improved operations at the Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif., as of Wednesday.

Su arrived in California on Monday for the talks. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday the sides have “overcome some major sticking points already and are continuing to address most difficult issues.” But at the time the sides remained far apart on wages and benefits, a person familiar with the talks told Bloomberg News.

Labor unions have demanded better pay from cargo carriers that took in record profits during the COVID-19 pandemic, but employers had balked at significant wage increases as revenues have shrunk.

This report includes information from Seattle Times wire services, including Bloomberg.