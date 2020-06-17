Western Washington home sales for the week ending June 14 hit a new high for the year, totaling more than double the depressed number for early April as the state economy entered its COVID-19 stay-at-home period.

In an unusual reversal, new listings in King County and the other 22 counties in the Northwest Multiple Listing Service territory were fewer than pending sales. That’s happened twice this spring, while in 2019 starting in April there was an average of nearly 600 more new listings than home sales. The relatively small number of homes available for sale could portend a squeeze for buyers if it continues.