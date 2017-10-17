FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Dry conditions over the past week have helped North Dakota farmers with the harvest of late-season crops.

The weekly crop report from the federal Agriculture Department shows that the potato, sugar beet and dry bean harvests are nearing completion, and the soybean harvest is about three-fourths complete.

The corn and sunflower harvests are just getting underway.

The planting of winter wheat is 86 percent complete, with 68 percent of the crop emerged. The majority of the crop is rated in fair to good condition.

In the ranching community, pasture and range conditions are rated 54 percent poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 50 percent in those categories.