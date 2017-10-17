FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Dry conditions over the past week have helped North Dakota farmers with the harvest of late-season crops.
The weekly crop report from the federal Agriculture Department shows that the potato, sugar beet and dry bean harvests are nearing completion, and the soybean harvest is about three-fourths complete.
The corn and sunflower harvests are just getting underway.
The planting of winter wheat is 86 percent complete, with 68 percent of the crop emerged. The majority of the crop is rated in fair to good condition.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Seattle leaders look to push ‘refresh’ button with Amazon for ‘a new relationship’
- Body of missing Lynnwood boy, 6, found in dumpster; relative in custody
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
- Boeing rivals Airbus, Bombardier join forces on CSeries jet seen as threat to 737
In the ranching community, pasture and range conditions are rated 54 percent poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 50 percent in those categories.