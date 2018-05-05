BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The average price of a single-family home in Boulder has risen to $1.2 million thanks to a spate of sales of $2 million-plus homes.

The Daily Camera reports that activity in the $2 million-and-over market ticked up precipitously, with 18 such first-quarter sales in the city. That’s up from five during last year’s first quarter, and more than triple the five-year high. Two-million dollar home sales have not exceeded single digits in any of the previous five years.

Multi-million dollar deals have even pushed up the average price of more affordable condos and townhomes. A $5.5 million condo in downtown Boulder largely drove a 23 percent increase in average price over 2017.

Real estate agents say Boulder’s relative global affordability is attracting out-of-town buyers who are purchasing high-end houses.

