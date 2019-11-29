“In a fast changing Seattle, we are not ready for it to disappear.”

Children of the late Bob James, who six decades ago designed the downtown Macy’s Christmas star

“It was not a heroic act.”

William Ruckelshaus, who died Nov. 27, downplaying his famous refusal to fire Watergate prosecutor Archibald Cox as President Richard Nixon had demanded

“It’s not a plaything. It’s not a toy.”

Seattle developer Kevin Daniels, on Paul Allen’s Vulcan real-estate company, which developed most of South Lake Union

“Vulcan remains committed to tackling the world’s toughest problems.”

A spokeswoman for Vulcan, declining to divulge anything about the philanthropic plans Allen left for his estate

“It will be impossible to distinguish between the real pictures and the fake pictures.”

Arizona State University computer-science professor Subbarao Kambhampati, on the growing capabilities of “deepfake” image manipulation