NEW YORK (AP) — Self-driving car pioneer Waymo will buy up to 20,000 electric vehicles from Jaguar Land Rover to help realize its vision for a robotic ride-hailing service.
The commitment announced Tuesday marks another step in Waymo’s evolution from a secret project started in Google nine years ago to a spin-off that’s gearing up for an audacious attempt to reshape the transportation business.
The Jaguar deal will expand upon a fleet of self-driving cars that Waymo has been gradually building in partnership with Fiat Chrysler since 2015.
The minivans will be part of a ride-hailing service that Waymo plans to launch in Arizona later this year.
Jaguar will deliver its vehicles for Waymo’s ride-hailing from 2020 to 2022. Waymo says the 20,000 “I-Pace” models will provide up to 1 million rides per day.