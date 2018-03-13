PARIS (AP) — As the U.S. prepares to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, a world economic watchdog warned Tuesday that such barriers will hurt economic growth globally.
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, a policy adviser to developed economies, said that while the global economy is improving, “trade protectionism remains a key risk that would negatively affect confidence, investment and jobs.”
“Governments should avoid escalation,” it said in an update to its forecasts.
The statement was a veiled reference to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs without resorting to international arbitration.
Most Read Business Stories
- Cutting the cord: Streaming instead of cable TV means complicated choices, and some trade-offs
- From PepsiCo janitor to exec — powered by spicy Cheetos and entrepreneurship
- Costco says extra profit from tax cuts will be shared with employees
- Humans of Amazon: Meet some of the people behind Seattle’s tech juggernaut
- Northgate Mall plans huge overhaul with housing, offices as North Seattle transforms
The OECD expects world economic growth to accelerate to 3.9 percent this year and next, from 3.7 percent in 2017. It expects the U.S. to accelerate thanks to lower taxes, and sees a pick-up also in several developing countries. By contrast, it predicts a gradual slowdown in the 19-country eurozone, Britain, China and Japan.