The state has opened an online portal aimed at helping the roughly 2 million Washington state residents who do not have access to retirement plans through their work.

OLYMPIA — A new Washington state website now offers a simple way for people and small-business owners to shop for low-fee, private retirement-savings plans.

The Washington Department of Commerce said the online portal — www.retirementmarketplace.com — is the first of its kind in the nation.

The so-called Retirement Marketplace is aimed at helping roughly 2 million Washington state residents who do not have access to retirement-savings plans through their work. It’s also intended to help small businesses that may not offer such plans because of their complexity or fees.

Self-employed workers, those who work part time or work in the gig economy and others can shop for low-fee plans. Participation is voluntary. The state runs the website, but people sign up with private providers.

Plans listed on the website — currently offered by the first two participating companies, Finhabits and Saturna Trust — must meet certain requirements, including having low fees. They’re also reviewed by the state.