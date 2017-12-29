Amazon and Microsoft led the parade of best-performing stocks among Washington’s very biggest companies this year.

Amazon and Microsoft led the parade of best-performing stocks among Washington’s very biggest companies this year, gaining 56 percent and 38 percent, respectively, while helping power the tech-focused Nasdaq index to gains of 26 percent.

A couple of smaller major technology companies, Juno Therapeutics and Tableau Software, did even better.

But not all of the biggest local companies — by market capitalization or name recognition — fared well during 2017. In fact, most of them trailed the major stock market averages.

Among the 20 largest companies by market capitalization, Alaska Air was the worst performer for the year, according to S&P Capital IQ data, losing 17 percent as it worked to absorb a big acquisition and stave off a bigger rival.

Starbucks sharply underperformed the market, gaining only 3 percent.

Nordstrom — after an up-and-down year in which its namesake family disclosed and then suspended a buyout effort — finished within a few dimes of where it started.

T-Mobile US made a lot of noise with offers to customers and its on-again, off-again flirtation with Sprint, but its shares gained a mere 9 percent.

That’s less than the staid Eastern Washington utility Avista, which leapt after agreeing to be acquired by Canada’s Hydro One, ending the year up 29 percent.

How they did in 2017*

20 largest Washington companies by market capitalization

Juno Therapeutics 142%

Tableau Software 64%

Amazon.com 56%

Microsoft 38%

Fortive 35%

Avista 29%

Expeditors International 22%

Weyerhaeuser 17%

Costco Wholesale 16%

Zillow Group 12%

Paccar 11%

T-Mobile US 10%

Itron 9%

Expedia 6%

Starbucks 3%

Seattle Genetics 1%

Washington Federal 0%

Nordstrom -1%

F5 Networks -9%

Alaska Air Group -17%

*Based on trading from Dec. 30, 2016, to Dec. 29, 2017

S&P Capital IQ