Amazon and Microsoft led the parade of best-performing stocks among Washington’s very biggest companies this year.

Share story

By

Amazon and Microsoft led the parade of best-performing stocks among Washington’s very biggest companies this year, gaining 56 percent and 38 percent, respectively, while helping power the tech-focused Nasdaq index to gains of 26 percent.

A couple of smaller major technology companies, Juno Therapeutics and Tableau Software, did even better.

But not all of the biggest local companies — by market capitalization or name recognition — fared well during 2017. In fact, most of them trailed the major stock market averages.

How they did in 2017*

20 largest Washington companies by market capitalization

Juno Therapeutics 142%

Tableau Software 64%

Amazon.com 56%

Microsoft 38%

Fortive 35%

Avista 29%

Expeditors International 22%

Weyerhaeuser 17%

Costco Wholesale 16%

Zillow Group 12%

Paccar 11%

T-Mobile US 10%

Itron 9%

Expedia 6%

Starbucks 3%

Seattle Genetics 1%

Washington Federal 0%

Nordstrom -1%

F5 Networks -9%

Alaska Air Group -17%

*Based on trading from Dec. 30, 2016, to Dec. 29, 2017

S&P Capital IQ

Among the 20 largest companies by market capitalization, Alaska Air was the worst performer for the year, according to S&P Capital IQ data, losing 17 percent as it worked to absorb a big acquisition and stave off a bigger rival.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Starbucks sharply underperformed the market, gaining only 3 percent.

Nordstrom — after an up-and-down year in which its namesake family disclosed and then suspended a buyout effort — finished within a few dimes of where it started.

T-Mobile US made a lot of noise with offers to customers and its on-again, off-again flirtation with Sprint, but its shares gained a mere 9 percent.

That’s less than the staid Eastern Washington utility Avista, which leapt after agreeing to be acquired by Canada’s Hydro One, ending the year up 29 percent.

Seattle Times business staff