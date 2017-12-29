Amazon and Microsoft led the parade of best-performing stocks among Washington’s very biggest companies this year.

Amazon and Microsoft led the parade of best-performing stocks among Washington’s very biggest companies this year, gaining 56 percent and 38 percent, respectively, while helping power the tech-focused Nasdaq index to gains of 26 percent.

A couple of smaller major technology companies, Juno Therapeutics and Tableau Software, did even better.

But not all of the biggest local companies — by market capitalization or name recognition — fared well during 2017. In fact, most of them trailed the major stock market averages.

How they did in 2017* 20 largest Washington companies by market capitalization Juno Therapeutics 142% Tableau Software 64% Amazon.com 56% Microsoft 38% Fortive 35% Avista 29% Expeditors International 22% Weyerhaeuser 17% Costco Wholesale 16% Zillow Group 12% Paccar 11% T-Mobile US 10% Itron 9% Expedia 6% Starbucks 3% Seattle Genetics 1% Washington Federal 0% Nordstrom -1% F5 Networks -9% Alaska Air Group -17% *Based on trading from Dec. 30, 2016, to Dec. 29, 2017 S&P Capital IQ

Among the 20 largest companies by market capitalization, Alaska Air was the worst performer for the year, according to S&P Capital IQ data, losing 17 percent as it worked to absorb a big acquisition and stave off a bigger rival.

Starbucks sharply underperformed the market, gaining only 3 percent.

Nordstrom — after an up-and-down year in which its namesake family disclosed and then suspended a buyout effort — finished within a few dimes of where it started.

T-Mobile US made a lot of noise with offers to customers and its on-again, off-again flirtation with Sprint, but its shares gained a mere 9 percent.

That’s less than the staid Eastern Washington utility Avista, which leapt after agreeing to be acquired by Canada’s Hydro One, ending the year up 29 percent.