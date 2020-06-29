Washington state may need to borrow federal funds to cover claims for jobless benefits following a projected shortfall in the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund, officials said.

The projected deficit, announced Monday by the state Employment Security Department (ESD), reflects both the unprecedented job losses from the pandemic coupled with a new forecast for a slower economic recovery and lingering unemployment in Washington state.

The state’s unemployment trust fund, which had $4.7 billion on March 1, is now at $2.8 billion and is expected to be depleted by late 2020 or early 2021, ESD officials said. It’s the first public indication that the trust fund might not remain solvent without federal help.

ESD officials were quick to emphasize that federal loans, which a dozen states have already sought, and which Washington will begin applying for in August or September, will ensure that benefits won’t run out.

“We wanted to be clear with folks that benefits never run out,” said ESD spokesperson Nick Demerice. Washington state will “borrow money from the federal government to be able to continue paying benefits.”