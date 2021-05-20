One year after Washington state disclosed hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment fraud, criminals appear to be making a second run at the state’s jobless system.

But so far, the thieves aren’t getting away with much money, the Employment Security Department (ESD) said.

ESD officials acknowledged this week that spikes in weekly jobless claims in May were similar to surges last year that paralyzed unemployment systems in Washington and other states as criminals used stolen Social Security numbers and other personal data to file fake claims for billions of dollars in pandemic benefits.

But this second wave of fraud is smaller than what struck last year, ESD officials said. And so far, the ESD’s updated security flagged most of the suspicious claims before any funds went out and without delaying legitimate benefit payments, agency officials said.

“Our fraud controls are working,” Cami Feek, ESD’s acting commissioner, said in an interview this week. “We’re catching [the bogus claims] and not paying them out.”

The agency said it first saw suspicious activity during the first week of May, as new, or “initial,” unemployment claims jumped nearly 60%, to 16,605, over the prior week. That was well above the 11,000 to 13,000 weekly claims the agency has averaged in recent months.

The surge intensified during the week ending last Saturday as the state received 19,619 new claims, up 18.2% from the prior week, the ESD reported Thursday morning. Feek said the numbers of fraudulent claims already appear to be tapering off.

Agency officials said they initially attributed the spike to internal system issues related to changes in federal pandemic benefit programs for some Washingtonians, which appeared in the agency’s claims system as new claims. “It took us a little bit to work through what we were seeing,” Feek said.

But ESD’s fraud detection systems, which have been upgraded since last year, began flagging a large number of claims with characteristics associated with fraudulent activity, said John Snodgrass, the ESD’s new anti-fraud chief.

Those characteristics included claims filed using similar email address domains and filed from computers that appeared to be in similar geographic locations, Snodgrass said.

“Of the claims that came in that went through our filters [in early May] 76% of them were flagged as unusual and something we needed to look into,” Snodgrass said. Claims that were not flagged as suspicious were reviewed manually and were determined to be legitimate claims, Snodgrass said. “Those were valid people getting money — they were not impostors,” Snodgrass said.

Impostors also appeared to be using so-called dot.variants of Gmail addresses where multiple Gmail addresses can be created from a single Gmail account. Many of the claims were also filed for the same high-salaried job occupation, though ESD officials declined to say what that occupation was in order to avoid revealing security protocols.

The agency was also seeing an uptick in reports of suspicious claims from employers, who are notified whenever an employee files for benefits. (Last year, those employer reports were what tipped off law enforcement that fraud was occurring, even before ESD itself recognized the issue.)

Putting all the data together, “we were able to see a very clear pattern of claims that were not good,” Snodgrass said.

But criminals appeared to have adopted some new tactics. While much of the early fraud activity appeared to originate from foreign computers, including Nigeria, the suspicious activity seen this round appeared to come from U.S. locations, Snodgrass said.

The three regions that generated most of the fraudulent claims were Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, Snodgrass said, although some claims originated from other places, including Washington state.

ESD officials emphasized that the recent wave of fraud was far smaller than what struck the state last spring, when, during a single week in May, approximately 61,000 of the 109,000 new weekly claims received were later identified as fraudulent.

ESD officials said they’ve informed the U.S. Justice Department about the fraud. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney for the Western District in Seattle confirmed that the ESD has contacted the Justice Department but declined to comment on the reports of fraud activity.

News of a second round of fraud comes just days after federal authorities arrested and charged a Nigerian government aide with stealing $350,000 during last year’s fraud.