Washington Federal (WaFD) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $61.8 million.

The Seattle-based bank said it had earnings of 89 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The holding company for Washington Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $286.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $182.5 million, also falling short of Street forecasts.

