Believe it or not, the world is running short on fertilizer.

The missing fertilizer is not the bovine kind, and that’s part of the problem facing farmers. Unlike the poop-derived plant food of old, most modern fertilizer relies on nitrogen and ammonia produced with fossil fuels. Rather than mine Pacific islands frequented by seabirds, fertilizer manufacturers crack their nitrogen from natural gas, a commodity that’s grown increasingly expensive.

Last week, executives with Louisiana-based CF Industries Holdings, owner of the world’s largest nitrogen plant, told farmers there will likely be less fertilizer available, which could cut corn yields and drive up food prices. Food inflation is already a concern, as Bloomberg has reported, with a United Nations gauge of global prices at a decade high.

U.S. prices for some fertilizers have more than doubled in 2021, according to Bloomberg’s Green Markets unit. Analysts have raised concerns that farmers simply won’t be able to buy at these prices.

What that’ll mean for Washington farms is as yet unclear, but it won’t be good, said John Stuhlmiller, CEO of the Washington Farm Bureau. Agricultural producers in the state used about 1.7 million tons of fertilizer between July 2019 and June 2020, according to the state Department of Agriculture. Nitrogen-based fertilizers accounted for 527,581 tons of that total, the largest share. (Farmers also spread 825 tons of fish scraps, and 184 tons of dried blood.)

Inflation, supply chain problems and a chronic labor shortage turned acute by the coronavirus pandemic mean farmers are already facing rising costs they can’t make up on the market, Stuhlmiller said.

“Growers will grow,” Stuhlmiller said. “People are just making it work right now, feeding the world. It’s rough.”

As the situation stands, though, farmers worry they’ll face “stagflation” reminiscent of the 1980s, when rising costs and stagnant crop prices wracked the agricultural sector, he said.