A lack of oversight at Washington’s unemployment agency allowed a worker with an extensive criminal history to defraud the state of at least $315,000 in jobless benefits during the pandemic last year, a new report by the state Auditor’s Office has found.

Reyes De La Cruz III, a former claims specialist at the state Employment Security Department who was arrested Sept. 24 on a 20-count federal indictment, was able to siphon off jobless benefits in part because the agency wasn’t reviewing all his work, according to the auditor’s report released Monday.

De La Cruz also may have approved benefits for ineligible people, including someone in jail, as well as for a person with no wage history, according to the report, the latest look into the $650 million fraud wave that upended the state’s unemployment system in the early months of the pandemic.

“Today’s report shows the serious risks created by gaps in an agency’s internal checks and controls,” state Auditor Pat McCarthy said in a statement on the auditor’s website.

A trial date has been set for March 28 for De La Cruz, who is being detained pending trial as a flight risk, according to federal filings. De La Cruz has pleaded not guilty, according to filings. His attorney did not responded to a request for comment Monday afternoon.

De La Cruz was facing a felony theft charge and had a history of other criminal convictions when he was hired in April 2020 by ESD to help process the surge in pandemic-related jobless claims, according to law enforcement officials.

Federal prosecutors accuse De La Cruz with using impersonation, bribery and extortion to defraud the government of at least $360,000 in jobless benefits. De La Cruz pocketed at least $130,000 for himself and arranged for hundreds of thousands of dollars in improper payments for family, friends and acquaintances, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle.

The auditor’s report determined that De La Cruz misappropriated at least $315,282 during 2020 and also identified another $121,503 in “questionable payments.” According to ESD, $37,862 of those payments were subsequently verified as legitimate.

Although the auditor’s report contained no major revelations in the case, it shed some new light on the allegations against De La Cruz.

De La Cruz may have been involved in claims that used the name of someone who was incarcerated and someone who had no wage history, according to the report. Although both received benefits, investigators were “not sure whether those people specifically filed their own claims, or if [De La Cruz] was involved in the filing of those claims,” said Kathleen Cooper, spokesperson for the auditor’s office.

The report also offered additional details on how De La Cruz was caught. In October 2020, ESD received a tip about an allegedly illegitimate claim for unemployment insurance, according to the report.

An investigation determined that De La Cruz had processed the $18,345 in benefits on the claim and that the claimant was related to De La Cruz.

The auditor’s report also suggested indirectly just how much larger the theft could have been: De La Cruz reportedly interacted with, or “touched,” 969 claimant accounts totaling nearly $14.3 million in benefit payments.

The report included several recommendations, including more stringent review of “claimant benefit decisions” and systems to better identify better identify “potentially illegitimate claims … such as for people who are incarcerated or have no wage history.”

Its response to the auditor’s report, the ESD seemed to largely agree with the findings and recommendations, with two minor exceptions.

Of the $121,503 identified by the auditor as “questionable payments,” $37,862 were subsequently verified as legitimate, ESD said. An ESD spokesperson was looking into the status of the other $83,641 in benefits.

ESD also noted that, during the pandemic, a claimant’s lack of a wage history wouldn’t have constituted “a red flag” due to changes in unemployment regulations under emergency federal legislation.

De La Cruz is the fourth suspect to be charged in the unemployment scam that hit Washington, one of many states that lost money to fraudsters.

In May, federal investigators charged Abidemi Rufai, of Lekki, Nigeria, with using stolen identities to steal more than $350,000 in unemployment benefits. A month later, federal prosecutors charged Chukwuemeka Onyegbula, a Nigerian IT engineer, with stealing roughly $290,000 in benefits from ESD and from other states.

In November, Seattle residents Bryan Alan Sparks, 40, and Autumn Gail Luna were charged with stealing more than $1 million in jobless benefits and federal small business loans during the pandemic.

McCarthy said the case underscored the homegrown side of the fraud scam. “Much of the massive fraud that hit our unemployment system in 2020 was orchestrated by cybercriminals from across the globe, but this case is different,” the auditor said in Monday’s statement.

“It’s a reminder to every public agency to be vigilant in preventing fraud, whether it is perpetrated by actors on the outside or inside of government,” she added.

Washington court records show De La Cruz has a history of criminal convictions, including domestic-violence assault, violation of a protection order, harassment, felony theft, bail jumping and controlled substance violations.

In May 2020, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail and a year of community supervision after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree theft and jumping bail, according to court records.

This is a developing story and will be updated.