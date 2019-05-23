CHICAGO – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday challenged Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin over his role in Sears’ bankruptcy.

In a four-page letter to Mnuchin, who was on the retailer’s board until December 2016, the two Democrats said they were “deeply concerned by the financial engineering and potentially illegal activity that took place at Sears Holding Corporation while you served on the company’s board. In addition, we are concerned that, as Treasury Secretary, you are in a position to take actions that benefit Sears’ shareholders and owners at the expense of workers and taxpayers.”

The Treasury Department is in charge of the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp., which has taken over the retailer’s two underfunded pension plans. In his role, Mnuchin is on the board of directors of the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp.

Mnuchin and other former members of the company’s board, as well as former chairman Edward Lampert, are being sued by Sears Holding Corp. for allegedly stripping the retailer of billions of dollars as it struggled before declaring bankruptcy.

The letter from Warren and Ocasio-Cortez tracked elements of the retailer’s demise, including the more than 3,500 store closures and 250,000 workers who lost their jobs during Lampert’s tenure as chief.

It questions Mnuchin on how he advised Lampert and other company leaders on stock buybacks and the company’s debt, and if Sears’ board communicated with him about the government’s decision to take over Sears’ pension plans. The letter also asks about a 2017 ethics agreement in which he said he would not be involved with matters related to Sears Holdings for one year.

Advertising

Mnuchin, Lampert’s roommate at Yale University, joined Kmart’s board in 2003, which at the time was owned by Lampert’s hedge fund, ESL investments. When Sears and Kmart merged in 2005, Mnuchin became a board member of Sears.

Warren and Ocasio-Cortez also posted a video on Twitter, sharing their concerns about Mnuchin’s role and the possibility that he benefited from the retailer’s bankruptcy.

Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com