OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Investor Warren Buffett will release his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on Saturday.
The letter is always well-read in the business world because of Buffett’s remarkably successful track record leading Berkshire for more than five decades.
And Buffett has a knack for explaining complicated issues in simple terms.
Buffett will review the performance of Berkshire’s businesses, which include Geico insurance and BNSF railroad, and he may discuss other topics.
Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire owns more than 90 different companies in a variety of businesses, including utilities, retail and insurance.